SRU president to meet with school leaders, students after racial incident on campus

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. - The president of Slippery Rock University will sit down to talk with students about a racial incident on campus.
A Black History Month poster was found defaced with words of racism and hate.
President William Behre said Monday's meeting will be focused on how to make the university a more welcoming and safe space for all of its students.
Police are still trying to identify who defaced the poster.
