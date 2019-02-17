  • SRU president to meet with school leaders, students after racial incident on campus

    SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. - The president of Slippery Rock University will sit down to talk with students about a racial incident on campus.

    A Black History Month poster was found defaced with words of racism and hate.

    President William Behre said Monday's meeting will be focused on how to make the university a more welcoming and safe space for all of its students.

    Police are still trying to identify who defaced the poster.

