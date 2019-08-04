PITTSBURGH - St. Raphael School in Morningside will not reopen this upcoming school year.
The Board of Pittsburgh Regional Catholic Elementary Schools met in June and July to talk about this.
They found that only 39 students registered for next school year.
Bishop David Zubik accepted the recommendation to close the school. The board, however plans to continue the early childhood education program at St. Raphael.
