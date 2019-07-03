  • Standoff has part of Route 51 closed in Beaver County

    SOUTH HEIGHTS, Pa. - A standoff is unfolding Wednesday morning in South Heights, Beaver County.

    Authorities were called about 5:30 a.m. to the area of Route 51 and Crawford Street. Several police vehicles are in the area.

    Crawford Street and part of Route 51 are blocked off.

    Police have not said what the circumstances surrounding the standoff are.

