PITTSBURGH - There's a heavy police presence in downtown Pittsburgh right now.
A Channel 11 photographer saw officers at the corner of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Stanwix Street. A tow truck was called to that intersection and a black vehicle was loaded onto the truck.
It's unclear was promoted officers to respond to the scene.
Channel 11's Damany Lewis on the scene. A witness told him that officers seemed to come out of nowhere. There was also a helicopter above assisting in the search.
Police situation at Fort Duquense Blvd and seventh Street. Witness said cops came out of nowhere and helicopter was above searching area. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/A75VsVNImC— Damany (@DamanyLEWIS) April 16, 2019
