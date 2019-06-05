PITTSBURGH - Star Wars fans have another chance to see the original three movies in the theater. They'll be shown at the Carnegie Science Center's Rangos Giant Cinema later this month.
Here's the schedule:
"Star Wars: A New Hope"
Wednesday, June 26 at 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 29 at 11 a.m.
Sunday June 30 at 11 a.m.
"Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back"
Thursday, June 27 at 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 29 at 2 p.m.
Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m.
"Star Wars: Return of the Jedi"
Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 29 at 5 p.m.
Sunday, June 30 at 5 p.m.
CLICK HERE for information about tickets.
Those aren't the only movies playing at the Rangos Giant Cinema this summer.
Here's what else you can see:
"Purple Rain"
Friday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m.
"The Shining"
Friday through Sunday, June 14-16
"Jaws"
Wednesday-Sunday, July 10-14
"The Cure - Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London"
Thursday, July 11 at 7 p.m.
"Between Me and My Mind - the story of Trey Anastasio"
Wednesday, July 17 at 9:30 p.m.
"The Goonies"
Thursday through Sunday, July 25-28
