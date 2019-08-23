Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that his office was partnering with 12 telecommunications companies to crack down on illegal robocalls.
According to a press release from Shapiro's office, the 12 companies are AT&T, Bandwith, CenturyLink, Charter, Comcast, Consolidated, Frontier, Spring, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon and Windstream. The companies have agreed to adopt eight principles targeted at improving prevention of the calls and enforcement.
To prevent the calls, the companies will offer some form of call-blocking services for all customers at no cost; offer free, easy-to-use labeling tools for smartphone mobile and residential customers; implement technology to authenticate that callers are coming from a valid source; and monitoring the networks for robocall traffic.
