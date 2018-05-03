PITTSBURGH - UPDATE: 9:00 AM
State charges against one of the UPMC doctors, Omar Almusa, have been dropped.
PREVIOUS STORY
Two doctors accused of prescribing painkillers to people who were not their patients will face a judge Thursday.
Investigators said UPMC doctors, Omar Almusa, 45, and Marios Papachristou, 43, prescribed nearly 10,000 hydrocodone pills to five people, including Papachristou’s wife.
Both doctors have been suspended, hospital officials said. Almusa and Papachristou are charged with conspiracy and prohibited acts.
