STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Three people are dead, including the gunman, after a series of shootings in State College near Penn State University.
State College police said 21-year-old Jordan Witmer of Bellefonte shot three people inside P.J. Harrigan’s Bar and Grill after 10 p.m. Thursday.
The Centre County coroner said Dean W. Beacher, 62, from Millersburg Ohio was killed, WJAC reported. Two other victims, a man and a woman, were taken to a hospital where they are listed in critical condition. One of the victims, a woman, is believed to be the Witmer’s girlfriend, police said.
Investigators said Witmer then broke into a nearby home and shot and killed George M. McCormick, 83, according to WJAC. The man’s wife was home, but investigators said she locked herself inside the bathroom and called 911.
Police said Witmer then turned the gun on himself.
Police have not yet determined a motive.
