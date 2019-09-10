  • State giving away Narcan at dozens of health centers

    Updated:

    The state plans to hand out free Naloxone at about 100 health centers across the state where you can pick up a dose.

    Naloxone, or Narcan, is an overdose reversal drug.

    The giveaway is part of a statewide program by Governor Tom Wolf to make it more available.

    Distributions will take place in Allegheny, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties on Sept. 18.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Allegheny County

    • Focus on Renewal Community Resource Center, 420 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. This location will only have Naloxone from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 18.
    • Hilltop Family Support, 1630 Arlington Ave., Mount Oliver. This location will only have Naloxone from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 18.
    • Mon-Yough Community Services, 339 5th Ave., Room 240, McKeesport. This location will only have Naloxone from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 18.
    • House of MANNA Faith Community, 7240 Frankstown Ave., Pittsburgh. This location will only have Naloxone from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 18.
    • Allegheny Elks Lodge #339, 400 Cedar Ave., Pittsburgh. This location will only have Naloxone from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 18.
    • Allegheny County Health Department Pharmacy Clack Health Center, 3901 Penn Ave., Building 1, Pittsburgh. This location will only have Naloxone from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25.

    Armstrong County

    • Armstrong County SHC 245 Butler Rd., Suite 1, Kittanning.

    Westmoreland County

    • Monessen Westmoreland SHC, 1 Wendell Ramey Lane, Suite 140, Monessen.
    • Westmoreland County SHC, 233 West Otterman St., Greensburg.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories