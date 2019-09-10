The state plans to hand out free Naloxone at about 100 health centers across the state where you can pick up a dose.
Naloxone, or Narcan, is an overdose reversal drug.
The giveaway is part of a statewide program by Governor Tom Wolf to make it more available.
Distributions will take place in Allegheny, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties on Sept. 18.
Allegheny County
- Focus on Renewal Community Resource Center, 420 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. This location will only have Naloxone from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 18.
- Hilltop Family Support, 1630 Arlington Ave., Mount Oliver. This location will only have Naloxone from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 18.
- Mon-Yough Community Services, 339 5th Ave., Room 240, McKeesport. This location will only have Naloxone from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 18.
- House of MANNA Faith Community, 7240 Frankstown Ave., Pittsburgh. This location will only have Naloxone from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 18.
- Allegheny Elks Lodge #339, 400 Cedar Ave., Pittsburgh. This location will only have Naloxone from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 18.
- Allegheny County Health Department Pharmacy Clack Health Center, 3901 Penn Ave., Building 1, Pittsburgh. This location will only have Naloxone from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25.
Armstrong County
- Armstrong County SHC 245 Butler Rd., Suite 1, Kittanning.
Westmoreland County
- Monessen Westmoreland SHC, 1 Wendell Ramey Lane, Suite 140, Monessen.
- Westmoreland County SHC, 233 West Otterman St., Greensburg.
