State lawmaker looking to give schools flexibility with instruction days

A Pennsylvania lawmaker is working to introduce a plan that would allow students to work from home when school cancellations are necessary.
Flexible instructional days would be counted toward the 180 days of instruction required for students by state law, even though classes would not physically be attended.
Channel 11's Liz Kilmer is looking into flexible instructional days for Channel 11 Morning News.
Instead, students would receive assignments from teachers that can be worked on from home based off lessons uploaded online -- giving schools flexibility in cases like inclement weather.
A three-year pilot program for flexible instructional days in some schools expired at the end of last school year.
Rep. Kristin Hill, of York County, plans to introduce legislation that would make flexible instructional days a permanent option for schools.
