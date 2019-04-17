  • State leaders to unveil plan to prevent schools from going into debt

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - State leaders are unveiling a plan Wednesday morning to stop schools from going into debt.

    The extensive bill package is in response to the Penn Hills School District’s financial troubles.  The district is $172 million in debt.

    State leaders are rolling out a plan to prevent this from happening across the state.  It’s called the “School Board and Administration Financial Reform Package.”

    Officials said it will address several things like modified debt limits and increased oversight, along with protections for taxpayers. 

