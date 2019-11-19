Fifteen months after the bombshell grand jury report into sex abuse inside Catholic dioceses throughout Pennsylvania, legislators in Harrisburg are expected to move one step closer to revamping the state’s statute of limitations.
Republican and Democratic sources tell Channel 11 they expect the full Senate will vote on a constitutional amendment that would open a two-year window for victims of child sex abuse to sue their perpetrators, even if the statute of limitations has expired.
Last fall, Republican leaders in the Senate blocked similar legislation, claiming the window was unconstitutional.
But that opposition appears to have dissipated with the proposed amendment.
How victims are reacting to the proposed amendment, and why it could still take years for major change to become law – on 11 News at 6.
