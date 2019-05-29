  • Mayor declares State of Emergency in Zelienople

    Updated:

    ZELIENOPLE, Pa. - The Mayor of Zelienople declared a State of Emergency Tuesday night.

    Mayor Thomas Oliverio said in a press release the emergency delcaration was due to heavy rain and severe flooding.

    He urged people to stay indoors and avoid traveling. 

    Mayor Oliverio said impacted areas included Main Street, East Beaver Street, West Beaver Street, Jefferson Street, Clay Street, Green Lane and West New Castle Street.

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories