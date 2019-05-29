ZELIENOPLE, Pa. - The Mayor of Zelienople declared a State of Emergency Tuesday night.
Mayor Thomas Oliverio said in a press release the emergency delcaration was due to heavy rain and severe flooding.
The water is still high in Zelienople, flowing fast down main street.— WPXI (@WPXI) May 29, 2019
Latest radar: https://t.co/8xHs5eDGRG pic.twitter.com/4Eo8KYlaVT
He urged people to stay indoors and avoid traveling.
Mayor Oliverio said impacted areas included Main Street, East Beaver Street, West Beaver Street, Jefferson Street, Clay Street, Green Lane and West New Castle Street.
More viewer video of the flooding on Main St. in Zelienople!— WPXI (@WPXI) May 28, 2019
Latest forecast: https://t.co/zszfxE7aFw pic.twitter.com/ne5DXpGxIE
