GREEESBURG, Pa. - State police will be cracking down on tinted window violators in Westmoreland County.
Troopers will also be on the lookout for high-lift suspensions and oversized tires.
State law requires 70 percent of light to be able to pass through the front driver and passenger side windows. They must be clear enough to see inside the vehicle, troopers said.
Fines for tinted windows could be up to $150.
State police said they are trying to get cars and trucks in compliance.
