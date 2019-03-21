OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was found shot to death Wednesday morning in what is being investigated as a homicide in Butler County, authorities said.
The man, identified as 23-year-old Maximilian Halterman, was found inside a home on Davis Road in Oakland Township.
"He's just a great kid it's really a shame that this happened to him we don't really know what happened as of right now so we're all just meeting up right now to talk about everything," Kadisha Wozniak, a friend of Halterman, said.
Wednesday afternoon, police identified the suspect as Alec Miller and announced they are actively searching for him.
State police are also serving several search warrants, including one for information from a cell phone.
