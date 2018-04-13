  • State police investigating crash on I-79 in Washington Co.

    SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash forcing restrictions Friday morning on Interstate 79 in South Strabane Township, officials said.

    The crash was reported about 11 p.m. in the area of the ramp from I-79 south to Interstate 70. Restrictions are in place on the ramp.

