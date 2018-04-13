SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash forcing restrictions Friday morning on Interstate 79 in South Strabane Township, officials said.
The crash was reported about 11 p.m. in the area of the ramp from I-79 south to Interstate 70. Restrictions are in place on the ramp.
BREAKING NEWS: Ramp from Interstate 79 Southbound to Interstate 70 restricted, due to overnight police activity. All traffic must stay to the right hand side of the ramp. #WashingtonCounty #wpxi pic.twitter.com/GmTFlvwcxo— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) April 13, 2018
We’re working to learn details about the crash and what led up to it for Channel 11 Morning News.
