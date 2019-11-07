CREEKSIDE BOROUGH, Pa. - State police are investigating the death of a newborn baby inside a home in Indiana County.
Troopers said that on Wednesday around 11:20 p.m. they were notified of a death of an newborn at a home along Arch Street in Creekside Borough. The Indiana County coroner requested troopers respond to assist with the investigation.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Indiana County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
EMS was called to the home and attempted to resuscitate the child, but were unable to do so, police said.
Troopers said they interviewed the baby's mother and found out the child had been born prematurely at the home Wednesday night.
Various items of drug paraphernalia were seized from the home, troopers said.
The cause and manner of death are pending and an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday morning. Police are still investigating.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh doctor does not take insurance and charges $35 per visit
- Woman, children inside local home during shootout between man, police
- Rain will change to snow as cold air rushes in Thursday
- VIDEO: What you need to know about Light Up Night 2019
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}