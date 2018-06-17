FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. - State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fayette County.
We have a crew headed to the scene working to learn more for 11 at 11.
State Police Uniontown are on scene of an officer involved shooting along Hopwood-Fairchance Rd. There is NO concerns or threat to the public. Investigation is ongoing. No further information is available to release at this time.— TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) June 17, 2018
The shooting happened on Hopwood-Fairchance Road.
Police said there is no concerns or threat to the public.
The scene is still active.
No other information was immediately available.
