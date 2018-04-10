  • State police investigating the disappearance of a Latrobe woman

    Updated:

    LATROBE, Pa. - State police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman from Westmoreland County.

    Cassandra Edlyn Gross, 51, from Edgewater Village in Latrobe, was last heard from Saturday when she spoke to someone on the telephone around 3:30 p.m., state police said. 

    Investigators said her vehicle, a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander, with Pennsylvania registration tag HLP 1411, is also missing. 

    State police said anyone with information about the whereabouts of Gross is asked to call 911. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    State police investigating the disappearance of a Latrobe woman

  • Headline Goes Here

    CDC worker's disappearance partially solved after body found

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ex-teacher pleads guilty to fleeing with Tennessee student

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Missing CDC worker drowned; no sign of foul play

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing teen found safe