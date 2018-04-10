LATROBE, Pa. - State police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman from Westmoreland County.
Cassandra Edlyn Gross, 51, from Edgewater Village in Latrobe, was last heard from Saturday when she spoke to someone on the telephone around 3:30 p.m., state police said.
Investigators said her vehicle, a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander, with Pennsylvania registration tag HLP 1411, is also missing.
State police said anyone with information about the whereabouts of Gross is asked to call 911.
