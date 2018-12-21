State police make arrests in Operation Grinch drug sweep

INDIANA, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have arrested ten people in connection with a drug sweep investigators are calling Operation Grinch.
Warrants for the following people were issued as part of Operation Grinch:
- Edward Nicholas Russian, 40, of Saltsburg
- Kylee Marie Gump, 25, of Saltsburg,
- Mary A. Gump, 30, of Saltsburg
- Brandon James Condron, 28, of Greensburg
- Joshua A. Chicka, 34, of New Alexandria
- Justin Lee Urban, 37, of Saltsburg
- Pamela A. Hartzog, 44 , of Blairsville
- Roxanne Marie, Mroskey, 33, of Glen Campbell
- Randy Shawn Normand, 34, of Indiana
- Joshua Adam Gates, 31, of Downsville, Louisiana
State police plan to announce additional details of the drug sweep Friday during a news conference.
WPXI is following this developing story. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
