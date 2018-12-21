  • State police make arrests in Operation Grinch drug sweep

    INDIANA, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have arrested ten people in connection with a drug sweep investigators are calling Operation Grinch. 

    Warrants for the following people were issued as part of Operation Grinch:  

    • Edward Nicholas Russian, 40, of Saltsburg
    • Kylee Marie Gump, 25, of Saltsburg,
    • Mary A. Gump, 30, of Saltsburg
    • Brandon James Condron, 28, of Greensburg
    • Joshua A. Chicka, 34, of New Alexandria
    • Justin Lee Urban, 37, of Saltsburg
    • Pamela A. Hartzog, 44 , of Blairsville
    • Roxanne Marie, Mroskey, 33, of Glen Campbell
    • Randy Shawn Normand, 34, of Indiana
    • Joshua Adam Gates, 31, of Downsville, Louisiana

    State police plan to announce additional details of the drug sweep Friday during a news conference.

