State police searching for endangered, missing mother and daughter from north-central Pa.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing mother and daughter who they say may be at "special risk of harm or injury."
Police said Victoria Foutz and her 6-year-old daughter, Odessa Bowes, were last seen in the Williamsport area on Saturday.
Foutz is around 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown shoulder-length hair. Bowes is around 4 feet tall and has long blonde hair and blue eyes.
Police said they are driving in a burgundy and gray 2003 Subaru Outback wagon with Pennsylvania plate JXJ-9380.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or state police in Emporium at 814-486-3321.
