Somerset Township, Pa. - Pennsylvania state police are asking for help in finding a Florida man who went missing in Washington County.
Jonathan Knight, 29, of Summerfield, Florida, was last seen by family members on early Thursday morning in Somerset Township.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Washington County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
Knight was wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, black Jordan shoes, and had a blue bandana on the right side of his jeans. State police also said he may be driving a 2011 Hyundai Veracruz
State police said Knight is going through some mental health issues.
If you see him, contact Pennsylvania State Police.
TRENDING NOW:
- Video appears to show man taking bath in kitchen sink of Florida Wendy's
- Teen couldn't bring boyfriend to prom, takes him to Pirates game instead
- Man, 69, shot to death while delivering newspapers
- VIDEO: Dog Owner Upset After Pet Cam Caught Petsitter Walking Around Naked in Her Home
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}