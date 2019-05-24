  • State police searching for Florida man who went missing in Washington County

    Somerset Township, Pa. - Pennsylvania state police are asking for help in finding a Florida man who went missing in Washington County.

    Jonathan Knight, 29, of Summerfield, Florida, was last seen by family members on early Thursday morning in Somerset Township.

    Knight was wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, black Jordan shoes, and had a blue bandana on the right side of his jeans.  State police also said he may be driving a 2011 Hyundai Veracruz

    State police said Knight is going through some mental health issues.

    If you see him, contact Pennsylvania State Police.

