PITTSBURGH - State police are searching for man who escaped a corrections center on Thursday.
Police said Anthony Stiver left the Renewal Community Corrections Center in downtown Pittsburgh without prior authorization at 10:38 a.m.
Stiver is currently serving time for criminal tresspassing and has an extensive criminal history, police said.
Stiver is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he has a left ear piercing and has several tattoos.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 412-299-1607.
