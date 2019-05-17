  • State police searching for man who escaped corrections center

    PITTSBURGH - State police are searching for man who escaped a corrections center on Thursday. 

    Police said Anthony Stiver left the Renewal Community Corrections Center in downtown Pittsburgh without prior authorization at 10:38 a.m.

    Stiver is currently serving time for criminal tresspassing and has an extensive criminal history, police said. 

    Stiver is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he has a left ear piercing and has several tattoos. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 412-299-1607. 

