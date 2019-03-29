0 State police searching for man who kidnapped woman from campground

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man they say kidnapped a woman at gunpoint Thursday from a campground in Butler County.

John O’Leary, 52, of Munhall, threatened to kill the woman, who was able to escape, police said. She had been taken from Slippery Rock Campground.

O’Leary was last seen driving a silver 2018 Hyundai Elantra with Pennsylvania license plate JXJ5280.

According to a criminal complaint, O’Leary is the ex-boyfriend of the woman, who had a protection from abuse order against him.

The woman told police she spotted O’Leary from the porch of her camp trailer and he followed her inside, where he held a gun against her head.

The woman was at the campground with her brother to clean the trailer and the property.

As O’Leary held the gun to the woman’s head, he told the woman to “shut up” and threatened to kill her and her brother, the complaint said.

O’Leary drove the woman and her brother to a restroom area and then back to the trailer, at which point the woman’s brother got away and flagged down security at the campground’s swimming pool, according to the complaint.

As additional security arrived to the area, O’Leary was seen driving with the woman to the swimming pool area, police said. When O’Leary spotted security, he stopped the vehicle and the woman got out and ran.

O’Leary sped away, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on O’Leary’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

