UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police in Westmoreland County are searching for a 73-year-old man who is considered missing and endangered.
Joseph Gongo was last seen 2 p.m. Thursday on Marguerite Lake Road in Unity Township.
Gongo is 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He has gray hair, blue eyes, a beard and wears glasses.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Gongo drives a beige gold 2010 Ford Escape with Pennsylvania license plate JWY3354.
Anyone with information about Gongo’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
WESTMORELAND CO.: Missing/Endangered. PSP Greensburg is searching for Joseph Gongo, 73; 5'9", 270 lbs., gray hair, blue eyes, beard, glasses; operating a beige gold 2010 Ford Escape PA reg. JWY3354. Last seen on Mar. 21 2 p.m. on Marguerite Lake Rd., Unity Twp. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/ao3tqqtgsT— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) March 22, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Country singer Justin Carter dead at 35 in accidental shooting with video prop gun
- Former trooper testifies, says Rosfeld followed the training hew was given
- Man arrested for keeping TV sent to him by mistake
- VIDEO: Family dealing with rare illness that impacts all 4 children
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}