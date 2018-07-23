State police using PennDOT vehicles to stop speeders, Steer Clear violators

If you see a PennDOT truck along the side of the road, you probably want to slow down. A Pennsylvania state trooper may be inside.
According to a news release, State Police Troop A, Indiana Station has partnered with PennDOT for “Operation Yellow Jacket.”
During the operation, troopers will conduct speed enforcement from PennDOT highway maintenance vehicles. If they catch you speeding, they’ll radio to a patrol unit who will pull you over.
The effort isn’t just about speeding.
Troopers will also be enforcing the state's Steer Clear Law, which requires drivers to move over into another lane if they see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road.
The first violation could result in a $250 fine.
