State police warn area residents about phone scammer pretending to be troopers

PITTSBURGH - Pennsylvania State Police are warning area residents about a phone scam using the troopers as a cover.
The scam callers use the Pennsylvania State Police Pittsburgh telephone number 412-787-2000, troopers said in a release. The number will appear on caller ID, and when the call is answered, callers identify themselves as the state police and ask for personal information.
State police would never call individuals and request any financial information, troopers said. Also, state police would never solicit money or request bail funds for anyone.
If you receive a suspicious phone call, contact your local law enforcement agency immediately, troopers said.
To avoid being a victim of a phone scam:
- Be suspicious of any stranger calling asking for money, regardless of the situation.
- Never provide strangers with personal information such as your social security number, birth date, credit card numbers, or address.
- Click here to educate yourself about possible telephone scams and tips to avoid being a victim.
If you have been the victim of a scam:
- Contact your local law enforcement agency
- File a report with the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov or 1-877-FTC-HELP. If possible, be prepared to provide you name, address, phone number, email; type of product or service involved; information about the caller such as business name, address, phone number, website, email address, representative’s name; and details about the transaction: amount paid, how you paid and the date.
