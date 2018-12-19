  • State provides $25,000 safety grants to hundreds of school districts

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - Local school districts are getting more money from the state aimed at approving school security.

    Nearly 500 public school districts in Pennsylvania each received a $25,000 grant for school safety.

    The measure was unanimously approved by the state’s School Safety and Security Committee.

    On Tuesday, the White House released a report from President Trump’s School Safety Commission, which made several recommendations but put the onus for funding on state and local governments.

    WPXI's Aaron Martin talks to one state leader who is pushing for more money for school safety in 2019, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

