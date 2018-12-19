HARRISBURG, Pa. - Local school districts are getting more money from the state aimed at approving school security.
Nearly 500 public school districts in Pennsylvania each received a $25,000 grant for school safety.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The measure was unanimously approved by the state’s School Safety and Security Committee.
On Tuesday, the White House released a report from President Trump’s School Safety Commission, which made several recommendations but put the onus for funding on state and local governments.
WPXI's Aaron Martin talks to one state leader who is pushing for more money for school safety in 2019, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Road shut down, 2 injured in serious crash involving FedEx truck in Duquesne
- Woman accused of threatening to kill estranged husband's son
- Colorado child, wife killer Chris Watts receiving love letters from women admirers
- RAW VIDEO: Ford builds high-tech dog house
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}