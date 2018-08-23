  • State representative ordered to anger management after polling place altercation

    PITTSBURGH - A state representative accused of getting into an altercation with a campaign worker in May has been ordered to take an anger management course.

    Rep. Jake Wheatley was accused of harassing and pushing the campaign worker for Aerion Abney while at a poll location on Penn Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh.

    Wheatley's campaign said in May that Wheatley was “verbally taunted by the Abney worker” and a confrontation ensued.

    A summary harassment charge filed against Wheatley will be dropped once the anger management course is completed.

