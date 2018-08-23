PITTSBURGH - A state representative accused of getting into an altercation with a campaign worker in May has been ordered to take an anger management course.
Rep. Jake Wheatley was accused of harassing and pushing the campaign worker for Aerion Abney while at a poll location on Penn Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh.
Related Headlines
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is working to talk with Wheatley and the campaign worker -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Wheatley's campaign said in May that Wheatley was “verbally taunted by the Abney worker” and a confrontation ensued.
STORY: Wheatley responds to allegations of pushing campaign worker at polling place
A summary harassment charge filed against Wheatley will be dropped once the anger management course is completed.
JUST IN Judge orders PA State Rep Jake Wheatley anger management course following May election altercation with campaign worker. Wheatley’s attorney says it’s a win. Summary harassment charge will be dropped once course completed. He has 90 days from now to take it. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/0GD7jZ4nfB— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) August 23, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- 100 dogs rescued from building with unclean conditions
- Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect had legal documents when hired, employer says
- Shanann Watts' girls may have been dead when she got home, husband's charges show
- VIDEO: Whale watchers get surprise of a lifetime
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}