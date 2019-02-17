  • State Route 48 reopens after tree falls on roadway

    ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - UPDATE 8 p.m. - State Route 40 has reopened. 

    A traffic alert has been issed for drivers in Elizabeth Township.

    Part of Boston Hollow Road is closed because of a fallen tree.

    Police posted a photo on the department's Facebook page.

    The road is closed between Mansfield and Fey roads.

