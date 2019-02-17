State Route 48 reopens after tree falls on roadway

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - UPDATE 8 p.m. - State Route 40 has reopened.
A traffic alert has been issed for drivers in Elizabeth Township.
Part of Boston Hollow Road is closed because of a fallen tree.
Police posted a photo on the department's Facebook page.
The road is closed between Mansfield and Fey roads.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parent walks onto bus and hits 9-year-old boy, police say
- Firefighter with Down syndrome, who quit after being bullied, offered job back
- Police searching for missing 27-year-old woman
- VIDEO: ‘Zombie deer' disease found in 24 states, could spread to humans
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}