State to spray for mosquitoes in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. - State workers will be in Westmoreland County this week to reduce the mosquito population and the risk of West Nile virus.
Department of Environmental Protection employees will drive through Mt. Pleasant Borough and parts of Mt. Pleasant Twp. on Thursday spraying pesticide, the state announced.
The activity, which will begin between 8 and 10 p.m., is not expected to impact people or pets.
The route boundaries will include Quarry Street to the west, Chestnut Street to the east, Clay Avenue to the south, N. Geary Street to the northwest, and the intersection of Slope Hill Road and Depot Street to the northeast.
The announcement comes a day after the Allegheny County Health Department said mosquitoes in two Pittsburgh neighborhoods tested positive for West Nile. Spraying will take place in those neighborhoods on Thursday as well.
