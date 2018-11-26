State trooper helps deliver baby on side of road

A North Carolina state trooper is hailed a hero for his quick action to help a pregnant mom.
Sergeant Brian Maynard was on patrol Saturday night when he spotted a van speeding and driving outside the traffic lanes.
He followed the van for a short time before pulling it over.
That's when he discovered the pregnant female passenger in the vehicle was about to give birth.
Sergeant Maynard quickly retrieved a blanket from his police cruiser and gloves and helped the couple give birth.
