State trooper helps deliver baby on side of road

    A North Carolina state trooper is hailed a hero for his quick action to help a pregnant mom.

    Sergeant Brian Maynard was on patrol Saturday night when he spotted a van speeding and driving outside the traffic lanes.

    He followed the van for a short time before pulling it over.

    That's when he discovered the pregnant female passenger in the vehicle was about to give birth.

    Sergeant Maynard quickly retrieved a blanket from his police cruiser and gloves and helped the couple give birth.

