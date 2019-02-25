A Pennsylvania state trooper is lucky to be walking away without a scratch after a tree fell right on top of his cruiser last night.
The trooper was responding to wind-related damage.
According to a tweet by Pa. State Police, the trooper accelerated the cruiser and the tree hit the back half of the car.
PLEASE pay attention while driving in this inclement weather for falling trees, signs, poles etc....— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) February 25, 2019
This is from last night. At the last second the Trooper accelerated the cruiser and the tree stuck the back half of the car. The Trooper was not injured. pic.twitter.com/5UmeRVADBM
