Station Square T tracks partially reopen; complete reopening expected this week

PITTSBURGH - Progress is being made toward reopening T service in Station Square after a train freight train derailed and caused massive amounts of damage.
The outbound light rail tracks reopened Thursday morning.
BIG NEWS for Station Square! The outbound light rail tracks are OPEN. I’m live in minutes! @WPXI pic.twitter.com/Izaof2Xk9A— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) August 23, 2018
“The freight train derailment has disrupted so many people’s lives and I’d like to thank riders for being so patient while we repaired the damage,” said Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman. “I also wish to thank the many Port Authority employees and contractors who worked hard to restore service to our riders as quickly as possible.”
Inbound crews will continue to use the Allentown line as crews complete testing the replaced tracks and signaling systems. Inbound service could resume at Station Square as soon as this weekend.
Good news: We plan to reopen the outbound tracks of Station Square Station tomorrow morning. The inbound will continue to use the former Allentown line for some final testing. We plan to reopen the inbound side this weekend.— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) August 22, 2018
The Port Authority says 1,600 feet of track and 4,000 feet of overhead power lines were replaced with additional repairs to the concrete wall, sidewalk and drainage inlets.
Because of these repairs, work crews had to be pulled from Blue Line Library stop and the reopening of tracks in that area will be delayed until mid-September.
