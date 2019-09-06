PITTSBURGH - A new government report released Thursday says the train derailment near Station Square last August could have been prevented.
PHOTOS: Train derails near Station Square
The Federal Railroad Administration released an accident investigation report on the incident. An issue with one of Norfolk Southern's rail lines led to train cars crashing over the hillside above Carson Street, with several of them falling onto Port Authority light rail tracks.
On Channel 11 News starting at 5, Erin Clarke is digging through the report to find out what the problem was and who was responsible for fixing the issue.
