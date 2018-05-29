  • Steelers' Alejandro Villanueva shares emotional Memorial Day message

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle and U.S. Army veteran Alejandro Villanueva shared an emotional Memorial Day message.

    In an essay for ESPN Villanueva shared what Memorial Day means to him, along wtih a personal story of a friend and fallen soldier.

    Related Headlines

    RELATED STORY: Villanueva donating all proceeds from his jersey sales to military nonprofits

    Villanueva served as an Army Ranger in Afghanistan.

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Steelers' Alejandro Villanueva shares emotional Memorial Day message

  • Headline Goes Here

    Steelers prepare for life without injured Ryan Shazier

  • Headline Goes Here

    University of Memphis to offer free tuition to fallen service members'…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Alberto weakens to subtropical depression

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fitting Memorial Day tribute at Braves game as fan holds umbrella over…