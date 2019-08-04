PITTSBURGH - If you didn't have a chance to get out to Latrobe on Friday night, you'll have another chance to see the Steelers practice Sunday.
The 2019 Steelers Family Fest includes activities on Art Rooney Avenue outside Heinz Field, starting at 4 p.m. The list includes interactive games, giveaways, contests, a meet and greet with Hall of Famer Rod Woodson, Steelers legend Merril Hoge and others, and the team's six Lombardi Trophies.
The stadium gates open at 5:30 and practice will kickoff at 6:30. Practice will include Special Olympics athletes and law enforcement members walking with players out of the tunnel and performances by the Steeline Drumline.
