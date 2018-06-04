Steelers rookies enjoy day off with patients at Children's Hospital

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. - The Pittsburgh Steelers rookies spent the day visiting patients and families at Children's Hospital.
Patients and players enjoyed an afternoon of games, crafts and other activities.
They even signed autographs and posed for pictures with patients and their loved ones.
Patients also got a teddy bear with the Steelers logo on it.
