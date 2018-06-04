  • Steelers rookies enjoy day off with patients at Children's Hospital

    Updated:

    LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. - The Pittsburgh Steelers rookies spent the day visiting patients and families at Children's Hospital.

    Patients and players enjoyed an afternoon of games, crafts and other activities.

    Photos: Steelers rookies enjoy day off with patients at Children's Hospital

    They even signed autographs and posed for pictures with patients and their loved ones.

    Patients also got a teddy bear with the Steelers logo on it.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Steelers rookies enjoy day off with patients at Children's Hospital

  • Headline Goes Here

    Steelers fan finishes incredible tattoo after 5 years

  • Headline Goes Here

    Steelers unveil new throwback jersey for upcoming season

  • Headline Goes Here

    Steelers' Alejandro Villanueva shares emotional Memorial Day message

  • Headline Goes Here

    Steelers prepare for life without injured Ryan Shazier