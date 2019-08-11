0 Steelers WR coach Darryl Drake dies, practice canceled until Tuesday

LATRBOBE, Pa. - The wide receivers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers has died according to Steelers President Art Rooney II. It is not clear at this point what led to the death of Darryl Drake.

Steelers WR coach Darryl Drake passed away this morning. In a statement, Art Rooney II said, "We are at a loss for words." — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) August 11, 2019

NFL players were reacting to the news of Coach Drake's passing on social media Sunday.

Thinking about you Coach Drake. Your passion, love,and laughs always meant a lot. I hope you are at peace. We miss you so much. RIP — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) August 11, 2019

Rip Coach Drake. So many good times & memories with you in AZ. We will miss your energy forever! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) August 11, 2019

At a loss for words! One of my all time favorite coaches to be around. Rest easy Coach Drake — Marcus Gilbert (@MarcusGilbert88) August 11, 2019

My heart is heavy. Today Steeler Nation and the football world lost not only a good coach but a great man. RIP coach Drake. Thanks for always standing on the table for me. pic.twitter.com/kyux9O51Gh — Darrius Heyward-Bey (@theDHB85) August 11, 2019

Here is a statement in full from Rooney:

"We are at a loss for words following Darryl Drake's passing this morning. Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career. He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football.

Our prayers and thoughts are with his wife, Sheila, his three daughters, his grandchildren and entire family during this difficult time."

Steelers announce death of WR coach Darryl Drake https://t.co/fiSJTTTeaS pic.twitter.com/d3ptr9qduO — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 11, 2019

Team officials said they would not be holding their regular training camp practice on Sunday or Monday. They are scheduled to be back on the field at Saint Vincent College Tuesday afternoon.

The Steelers have cancelled Monday's practice following the death of Darryl Drake. They are scheduled to be back on the field, at Saint Vincent College, Tuesday afternoon. — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) August 11, 2019

Coach Mike Tomlin offered a statement as well:

"Darryl was a close friend and had a tremendous impact on my coaching career. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather, and it is difficult to put into words the grief our entire team is going through right now.

Darryl loved the game of football and every player he ever coached. We will use our faith to guide us and help his family throughout the difficult time.

My heart and our prayers are with his wife, Sheila, and Darryl's entire family."

According to Steelers.com, Darryl Drake was entering his first year as the team's wide receivers coach and in his 15th season as a coach in the NFL. The website said Drake spent the last five years coaching with the Arizona Cardinals and the previous nine years with the Chicago Bears, coaching well-known players Larry Fitzgerald and Brandon Marshall.

