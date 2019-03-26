PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh City Council will soon vote on a settlement over the actions of a former Pittsburgh Police Officer.
Today, council introduced a settlement agreement for an incident involving former Pittsburgh Police Officer Stephen Matakovich.
Channel 11's Aaron Martin is working to learn when the city could make it's settlement decision. Watch Channel 11 News at 5:30 for a live report.
Surveillance video captured Matakovich confronting Gabriel Depres at Heinz Field in November 2015 before punching him repeatedly.
The former officer was sentenced to 27 months in prison for the incident two years later. He was accused of lying to investigators about what led to the confrontation.
City council will vote on approving a settlement payment of $77,500 to Depres.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police searching for missing 18-year-old with brain injury
- Woman forces way into 2 homes, breaks windows after claiming she was robbed
- Charges dropped against actor Jussie Smollett
- VIDEO: Borough says there's nothing it can do about racially charged billboard
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}