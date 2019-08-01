While the Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta may be canceled, participants and some event organizers have set their sails on having an exciting weekend despite the sinking of the main event, and some local businesses are lending a helping hand.
For live entertainment, the touring bluegrass group Billy Strings, which was set to perform during the regatta, will now be doing so at the Roxian Theater in McKees Rocks on Friday evening.
On Saturday, Squonk Opera’s performance of its newest show “Hand to Hand” will now occur in PPG Plaza downtown, thanks to a collaboration it quickly formed with Highwoods Properties and the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Pittsburgh Business Times
