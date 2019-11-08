ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Education Association and Sto-Rox School District teachers held a demonstration before a school meeting tonight.
They claim more than a dozen teachers have been seriously injured in school this year, mostly from breaking up school fights.
And they said the district isn’t doing anything about the problem.
Tonight on 11 at 11, Channel 11’s Michele Newell explains what teachers want the district to do.
