  • Sto-Rox teachers claim school safety a continued issue

    ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Education Association and Sto-Rox School District teachers held a demonstration before a school meeting tonight. 

    They claim more than a dozen teachers have been seriously injured in school this year, mostly from breaking up school fights. 

    And they said the district isn’t doing anything about the problem. 

