NEW YORK - Stocks are closing sharply lower as an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China rattles investors.
Technology companies, which do a lot of business with China and would stand to lose greatly in an extended trade battle, fell far more than the rest of the market Monday.
Apple gave up almost 6%. Industrial stocks including Deere and Boeing also fell sharply.
Utilities, a haven for fearful investors, were among the few stocks that rose. Prices for other safe-play assets like bonds and gold also rose.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 617 points, or 2.4%, to 25,32
- The S&P 500 fell 69 points, or 2.4%, to 2,811.
- The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, plunged 269 points, or 3.4%, to 7,647, its biggest drop of the year.
TRENDING NOW:
- Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dies at 97
- Priest on leave, accused of inappropriate contact with women
- Dennis Rodman accused of helping steal 400-pound crystal, clothes from yoga studio
- VIDEO: Florida man racks up $30K in fines for tall grass, could lose home
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}