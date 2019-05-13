  • Dow down 617 points as an escalating trade war with China rattles markets

    NEW YORK - Stocks are closing sharply lower as an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China rattles investors.

    Technology companies, which do a lot of business with China and would stand to lose greatly in an extended trade battle, fell far more than the rest of the market Monday.

    Apple gave up almost 6%. Industrial stocks including Deere and Boeing also fell sharply.

    Utilities, a haven for fearful investors, were among the few stocks that rose. Prices for other safe-play assets like bonds and gold also rose.

    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 617 points, or 2.4%, to 25,32
    • The S&P 500 fell 69 points, or 2.4%, to 2,811.
    • The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, plunged 269 points, or 3.4%, to 7,647, its biggest drop of the year.

