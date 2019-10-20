PITTSBURGH - A man wanted on charges out of Florida was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail following a standoff with the SWAT team overnight.
Raymond James Camp, 61, was arrested on felony warrants out of Florida.
Police said during regular patrols on the North Side in the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood, officers spotted a stolen vehicle outside a home on Lecky Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. When police went up to home to ask about the car, Camp started threatening officers, forced the homeowner out and barricaded himself inside.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
One officer told Channel 11 Camp was waving a gun out the window at police.
After more than two hours, SWAT officers shot flash bang grenades and gas canisters into the home. Camp surrendered just before 1:30 a.m. Camp was rolled away on a stretcher and taken to Allegheny General Hospital for observation.
"The flash bang shook damn near the whole street," said one neighbor, who was forced to evacuate their home during the standoff.
Almost every window was busted out, and the front door was removed -- sitting on the sidewalk.
Police told Channel 11 Camp will be extradited to Florida.
TRENDING NOW:
- 4 people shot during drive-by in Duquesne neighborhood, police say
- Paid local extras wanted for new star-studded Amazon movie
- WATCH: Local football player, who has Down syndrome, scores memorable touchdown on senior night
- VIDEO: Thieves targeting catalytic converters from vehicles for huge profit
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}