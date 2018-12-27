PITTSBURGH - A stolen pickup truck crashed into a home after the driver sped away from police Wednesday night in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, authorities said.
The truck was reported stolen from Chauncey Drive about 8 p.m. Police spotted it about 10 minutes later on Wylie Avenue and followed it, police said.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
When officers turned on their flashers, the driver of the stolen truck sped away and crashed into a home while attempting to turn onto Erin Street, according to police.
The driver fled and has not been arrested, investigators said.
No one inside the house was injured.
TRENDING NOW:
- Driver killed in Parkway West crash is missing man last seen on Christmas Eve
- Parents begging for answers after WVU student injured at fraternity
- Man kills father of girlfriend's children during Christmas custody swap, police say
- VIDEO: Police searching for missing man with dementia
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}