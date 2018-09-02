  • Store clerk stabbed during robbery near local college campus

    PITTSBURGH - A store clerk was stabbed during a robbery at a downtown Pittsburgh convenience store early Sunday morning.

    It happened at Smithfield News on Smithfield Street around 2:30 a.m., according to police.

    Police said the robber entered the store and demanded money. During the robbery, the robber and clerk got into a fight and the clerk was stabbed.

    He was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

    Point Park University police warned students and faculty by sending out a text alert and posting on their Facebook page.

    According to the Facebook post, the robber was a black male wearing a white t-shirt.

    Pittsburgh police said the actor fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

     
     

