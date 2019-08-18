PITTSBURGH - A few short lived but intense storms with strong winds and torrential rains toppled trees, threw down power lines, caused two buildings to partially collapse, and knocked out power to thousands of homes.
This is damage done in @MillvaleBorough after a microburst ripped through the downtown area. People are still without power. @DuquesneLight #WPXI @WPXIBenson @WPXIWeather pic.twitter.com/3tXB0yS5jL— Gigi (@wpxigigi) August 18, 2019
PHOTOS: Severe storms leave behind damage in Pittsburgh
As of about 8 a.m. Sunday, Duquesne light reported about 2,000 customers were without power in areas like Millvale, East Liberty, Lawrenceville, the Northside, Oakland, and Spring Hill.
Extensive storm damage in Millvale after a microburst touched down last night #wpxi pic.twitter.com/k26f5MjC0m— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) August 18, 2019
It was those same areas where Channel 11's crew found the most extensive damage. Siding was ripped off homes, trees were knocked down onto cars, and branches littered sidewalks in Millvale.
Here is a look at the storm that produced a microburst last night. I'm tracking when a few more storms make cross the area over the next several days right now on Channel 11 News. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/Zurut6Jx1b— Kevin Benson (@WPXIBenson) August 18, 2019
In Lawrenceville, police said two buildings partially collapsed on Butler Street due to a microburst, a powerful downdraft that appears suddenly. The buildings had much of their roofs blown off and the road was closed while inspectors took at look at the structures.
