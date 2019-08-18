  • Cleanup starts after severe storms blow through the area

    PITTSBURGH - A few short lived but intense storms with strong winds and torrential rains toppled trees, threw down power lines, caused two buildings to partially collapse, and knocked out power to thousands of homes.

    As of about 8 a.m. Sunday, Duquesne light reported about 2,000 customers were without power in areas like Millvale, East Liberty, Lawrenceville, the Northside, Oakland, and Spring Hill.

    It was those same areas where Channel 11's crew found the most extensive damage. Siding was ripped off homes, trees were knocked down onto cars, and branches littered sidewalks in Millvale. 

    In Lawrenceville, police said two buildings partially collapsed on Butler Street due to a microburst, a powerful downdraft that appears suddenly. The buildings had much of their roofs blown off and the road was closed while inspectors took at look at the structures. 

