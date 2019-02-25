Storm damage remains after high winds move out

PITTSBURGH - Power outages and downed trees were reported across our after high winds on Sunday. According to Duquesne Light, this damage ranks in the top three in the past 20 years.
Allegheny County
Channel 11's Renee Wallace received an email from a family on Bethel Park about the extensive wind damage along their street.
Several large trees were down, as well as lots of wires and a utility pole in someone's front yard.
Some people can’t even begin to clean up until power crews arrive.
Washington County
Channel 11's Cara Sapida traveled through North Strabane Township where there are shingles, siding and trees down and people are still in the cold waiting for the power to turn back on.
Cindy Salamon said she last power around 7 p.m. Sunday and said that's only part of the problem, because trees were knocked down across her property.
"I had to miss work today because of that, also power went out last night. Tough day, not a day I wanted to take off work for," she said.
Channel 11 viewers sent in dozens of photos showing wind damage in their yards and neighborhoods.
