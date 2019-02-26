0 Storm damage remains after high winds move out

PITTSBURGH - Power outages and downed trees were reported across our after high winds on Sunday. According to Duquesne Light, this damage ranks in the top three in the past 20 years.

Allegheny County

Channel 11's Renee Wallace received an email from a family on Bethel Park about the extensive wind damage along their street.

Several large trees were down, as well as lots of wires and a utility pole in someone's front yard.

Some people can’t even begin to clean up until power crews arrive.

Butler County

Brand new homes in Butler County that haven't even been lived in yet were ripped apart by ferocious winds on Sunday.

Washington County

Channel 11's Cara Sapida traveled through North Strabane Township where there are shingles, siding and trees down and people are still in the cold waiting for the power to turn back on.

Cindy Salamon said she last power around 7 p.m. Sunday and said that's only part of the problem, because trees were knocked down across her property.

"I had to miss work today because of that, also power went out last night. Tough day, not a day I wanted to take off work for," she said.

Channel 11 viewers sent in dozens of photos showing wind damage in their yards and neighborhoods.

Westmoreland County

Residents of a Westmoreland County neighborhood are dealing with a giant tree blocking their street.

According to people living on Kimball Avenue in Arnold, the tree might not be removed until the weekend.

