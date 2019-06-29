  • Storms pack high winds, drop heavy rain in parts of the area

    Updated:

    MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Saturday's storms packed high winds and heavy rains along with plenty of thunder and lightning. Parts of the area were underwater after the cells moved through.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Lawrence County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    In Mahoning Township, Lawrence County, rescue crews were dealing with seven inches of rain in about 24 hours, swamping properties around the area.

    On Channel 11 News at 6, Erin Clarke shows us more of this damage firsthand from those severe storms that blew through.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories