MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Saturday's storms packed high winds and heavy rains along with plenty of thunder and lightning. Parts of the area were underwater after the cells moved through.
In Mahoning Township, Lawrence County, rescue crews were dealing with seven inches of rain in about 24 hours, swamping properties around the area.
